“ICC-Awards”for Exceptional Performance in Chemical Industry

Mumbai: October 1st, 2022:Indian Chemical Council (ICC), the apex national body representing all branches of the Chemical Industry in India, today presented the ICC Awards, to companies and for IndividualLife Time Achievement for exceptional performance in various domains of the Chemical Industry.

The awards were presented by Mr. Arun Baroka, I.A.S., Secretary, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India at a glittering function organised at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace and Towers, Mumbai.

Mr. Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries Ltd was presented with ICC D. M. Trivedi Lifetime Achievement Award for Contribution to Management of the chemical Industry.

Prof. Vinay A. Juvekar, Emeritus Fellow & Professor, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay received the ICC D. M. Trivedi Lifetime Achievement Award for Contribution to Education & Research in Indian Chemical Industry.

Mr. Vinod Saraf, Executive Chairman, Vinati Organics Ltd was honoured with ICC Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chemical production, storage, and transportation are highly prone to safety-related risks such as fires, explosions, gas leaks, adverse effects on human health and the environment, etc. In order to address these challenges, ‘Training Modules for Safety & Environment in MSMEs’ was launched by Mr. Arun Baroka in the awards Presentation Program. The training modules were designed by ICC jointly with ICT, under the guidance of the Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Government of India.

“The past two years have dramatically altered the way we work and interact. It has also seen many businesses pivot and change how they do things. Despite the many headwinds faced during the pandemic, it is encouraging to note that Chemical Industry has done exceedingly well. I am optimistic there is more to come, and I believe that the current pace demonstrates a great deal of untapped potential in the Indian Chemical Industry”, said Mr. Arun Baroka.

Dr Ilham Kadri – CEO, Chair of Solvay Executive Committee & Member of Solvay Board of Directors represented the Global Chemical Industry and spoke virtually from Brussels, Belgium.

The Indian Chemical Industry which is poised to reach USD 300 billion by 2025, is at an inflection point and is certain to grow further in an accelerated manner. “ICC has grown enormously in its stature for its valuable contribution to the Chemical and Petrochemical Industry. ICC’s activities have increased and diversified over the years with top-quality flagship events and world-class initiatives like Responsible Care and Nicer Globe. We are working very closely with the Government of India on various policy matters and have been providing valuable support for taking important decisions. The Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI), granting Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) rates, and favourable FTA for the Chemical Sector are some of the recent areas where ICC has been closely interacting”, said Mr. Ravi Goenka, President, ICC.

Dr. Prakash Trivedi, an eminent polymer scientist and senior industry professional, also known as the ‘Father of Speciality Polymers in India’ was felicitated at the event for his valuable contribution as Honorary Editor of ICC’s Monthly Journal“CHEMICAL NEWS”.

Mr. Bimal Gokaldas the incoming President of ICC, said that ICC, will continue to work towards achieving sustainable growth of the Chemical Industry in India and would seek the guidance of the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, for finalising the Perspective Plan 2040 for Chemical Industry which ICC is developing in association with McKinsey and the study on Opportunities in Specialty Chemicals.

Earlier in the day, ICC organized its 13th Annual Seminar on ‘RECOGNIZING EXCELLENCE OF PERFORMANCE IN VARIOUS FACETS OF CHEMICAL INDUSTRY’ in Mumbai. The event witnessed the active participation of more than 250 delegates including leaders of the chemical industry, Government officials, and representatives of various consulates in India. Some of the key highlights of the event include the release of the book ‘The Chemical Industry Spectra’ authored by Mr. O P. Goyal, Member of Technology & Energy Expert Committee at ICC. The book gives a detailed insight into the chemical industry and was launched by the Chief Guest of the seminar, Mr.Susanta Kumar Purohit, Jt. Secretary – Chemicals, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India.

“Government’s push for the economy in the post-pandemic scenario shall have a positive multiplier effect on the chemical industry because of its linkages. Various policies will generate demand for specialty chemicals. It is encouraging to learn that ICC is the only nodal agency in India propagating the principle of Responsible Care®, the Global Initiative of ICCA, which is practiced all over the world wherein the chemical companies voluntarily demonstrate their commitment to improving performance, which relate to protection of Environment, Safety, Health and Security”, added Shri S. K. Purohit, Joint Secretary (Chemicals), Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Government of India.

Prof Anirudda Pandit, Vice Chancellor of ICT, in his keynote address spoke on the importance of Industry-Academia Collaboration and how it will have a positive impact towards IndigenousManufacture many chemicals and Intermediates which are hitherto imported.

Mr. Sudhir Deo Managing Director, NOCILdelivered the Valedictory address and Mr. D Sothi Selvam, Director General, ICC proposed the vote of Thanks.

The list of award-winning companies is given below: