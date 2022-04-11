ICC hosts an interactive session on “India’s Next 25 years: An opportunity or…” With Dr. Ashok Jhunjhunwala

Kolkata, 11 April 2022: The Indian Chamber of Commerce organized a dynamic interactive session on “India’s Next 25 years: An opportunity or….” with Dr. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Former Principal Advisor to Minister of Power, MNRE, and Railways, Government of India, New Delhi, A Padmashri Award Holder & Professor-IIT Madras. The session was held on 8th April,2022 at the Bengal club in the esteemed presence of Mr. Pradeep Sureka, President of ICC & Director in charge of the Real Estate Division of the Sureka Group and Mr. Rajeev Singh, Director General of ICC.

During the session, Dr. Jhunjhunwala stated that in the next 25 years India’s GDP is expected to grow from 6% to 9%. The country’s major strength is its population, which represents a tremendous pool of ability. He further added that one of the key advantages is the large market at reasonable prices and that multinational firms must set up manufacturing facilities that can keep up with rapidly changing technology in order to explore industry opportunities.