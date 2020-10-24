ICCPL awarded ‘PR Agency of the Year’

Integrated Centre For Consultancy Pvt Ltd (ICCPL) received the honour of ‘PR agency of the year’ at the Brand India Excellence Awards 2020. The virtual event was witnessed by many dignitaries including Sandeep Simon Behera, Director (Branding & Promotion), Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (Deemed to be University), Dr. K. K. Upadhyay Director Centre for social review, Dr. Lopa Mudra Priyadarshini from Aditya Birla Group, Mr. Ajit Kumar Founder Khushigram, Mr. Atul Singh VP CSR Emami, and Mr. Vikas Bhatia Head CSR Chambal Fertilizer and Chemical Limited.

The event was followed by the launch of a book on “CSR and its role in making Atmanirbhar Bharat (A Self-Reliant India)” by Mr. Sandeep Simon Behera, Director (Branding), Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (Deemed to be University). The book provides insight into various aspects of Atmanirbhar Bharat and role of corporations in achieving it.

Expressing his happiness, Mr. Dushyant Sinha, Founder and Director, ICCPL Group said, “This award is due to the hard work of our team and faith of our clients. ICCPL is a 360-degree marketing solutions company & is one of India’s leading Consulting PR Firms, growing at a dynamic pace.”

In recent time, ICCPL has not just worked for big brands but has also taken everyone by surprise with its very effective & out of the box branding strategies along with its PR campaign for clients. ICCPL – A distinct Public Relations consultancy, is specialized to provide Integrated Communication Solutions to all its clients in order to give them a distinct cutting edge in tune with their marketing mix.

Team of experienced and well-qualified professionals ensure the much desired and unique synergy to create customized strategic inputs to suit client requirements. Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt. Ltd (ICCPL) develops true public relations and doesn’t just focus on garnering publicity for its clients. The approach is focussed on enhancing the brand equity through creative reputation management and the endeavour is to bring about positive attitudinal change among the target audiences.