ICCPL brings smile to needy children this festival

India’s leading PR agency, Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt Ltd (ICCPL) distributed gifts to around 200 underprivileged children of Noida and Indirapuram on the eve of Dussehra. The company which has been making waves in the field of communications over the years actively takes up social responsibility initiatives.

“The festival symbolizes victory of good over evil and a time to share happiness with everyone. We are happy that we could help these kids enjoy the festivities with gifts. There is no bigger contribution than bringing smiles on the faces of the underprivileged kids,” says Ambika Saxena, director, ICCPL.

Recently, Dushyant Sinha, Founder, ICCPL, was recognized as the 40 under 40 emerging young entrepreneurs by Reputation Today. The company that started from a small office in Nyay Khand, Ghaziabad, now has offices in various parts of the country including Noida, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Panipat. The company is now planning to expand by opening up offices in Singapore and United Arab Emirates.