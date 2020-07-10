ICCPL, India’s leading PR firm bags the account of DLF Mall of India

New Delhi: Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt. ltd (ICCPR), the Delhi based and country’s leading PR firm has bagged the account of DLF Mall of India, which is a premium shopping mall at Noida (UP). The mall is the largest retail mall in the country today and is one of the most successful ventures of the developing group. The shopping mall has been a favorite amongst shoppers because of the brands which it has and the strategic location it enjoys.

ICCPL will now be responsible for managing all the media related queries and public relations activities for the shopping mall based in Noida (UP). The agency has been engaged in a few other domains of DLF Ltd and now has been given a mandate for managing PR activities for DLF Mall of India. ICCPL previously has been working with retail malls like Pacific Malls, Anantraj Moments Mall, Mahagun Malls, and Gaurs Group malls along with many more. It is one of the largest and the most preferred PR agencies when it comes to the real estate sector and caters to a large clientele in the sector along with startups. The agency began its operations in 2011 and since then has been applauded for its unique media strategies and flawless execution. ICCPL, today is amongst the top PR agencies in India.