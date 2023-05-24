ICCPL, One of the Fastest Growing Communication Agencies in India, Secures the Account of Omaxe Ltd.

Under this new partnership, the PR firm will be responsible for managing the media and communication strategies of Omaxe ltd, leveraging their expertise to propel the brand to new heights.

Omaxe is a leading Indian real estate development company known for its residential, commercial, and integrated township projects. With a strong presence across major cities, Omaxe is recognized for its commitment to quality construction and timely project completion.

By adding Omaxe Ltd to the portfolio, the PR firm strengthens its foothold in the real estate sector, joining a diverse range of esteemed clients in their impressive roster, which includes prominent players from diversified sectors like Real Estate, Start-ups, Education, and Healthcare.

This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for both the PR firm and Omaxe Ltd., as they embark on a journey of strategic communication and mutual success.