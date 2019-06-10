Icebergg to launch its first official video, ensures quality music

Believing the ideology of quality music over quantity music, Icebergg, a recently launched music label is soon set to launch its first official video. Initiating with ‘Taare’, a Punjabi romantic single, Icebergg aims to work on the mission, which is solely conceived and managed by Mr. Dhruv Seth, is to raise unplugged music and develop a musical revolution worldwide with the New Generation talent and artists of this era.

“Icebergg is a Home & workstation simultaneously for Great music & Talent. Our logo defines our vision; We Ensure Great Music is coming your Way. We ensure and believe to provide the audience with quality music instead of preferring quantity music. Just as an iceberg we see has a greater base inside of it, our music label has a lot of struggle and efforts behind our journey of success.” Says Mr. Dhruv Seth, Icebergg Productions.

The shoot of the video of the Punjabi Romantic song ‘ Taare’ sung by famous Punjabi singer Akki, was completed in Goa, is presented by ‘They See’ Productions in association with Icebergg.

Icebergg is also available in all the leading platforms including popular online music apps like Wynk music, Hungama, Savan, Spotify India, Deezer, Gaana, Google play, Amazon Music, and I tunes among many others. TV promotions include aaho tv, Gabroo tv , pitara , 9x tashan, Mh1 among other loved music channels.