IceWarp India recognized as the ‘Most Admired Brand’ 2022

Mumbai, August 12, 2022: IceWarp, a global leader in providing all-in-one email and collaboration tools is pleased to announce that the company has been recognized as the ‘Most Admired Brand’ with a 5-Star rating by VARINDIA, a division of Kalinga Digital Media. This reputable recognition was presented during the 20th Edition of Infotech Forum 2022, held recently in New Delhi. The brand’s marketing head, Ms. Anita Kukreja was given the title of one of the Most Influential CMOs in the ICT industry.

The Brand Book features leading brands in the technology space that are introducing unique futuristic developments and disruptions. It is an annual exercise to highlight how various brands are distinguished from their contemporaries, which are broadly defined as companies and their technologies, organisations, projects, or even individuals who aim to deliver a positive impact on the world around us.

Speaking on the joyous occasion, Ms. Anita Kukreja, Head – Marketing and Channel Sales, IceWarp India, said, “To be validated and appreciated by a title as prestigious as the ‘Most Admired Brand’ is truly an honour for IceWarp. Its value increases immensely for us as it is backed by the reputation of the organizers, Kalinga Digital Media, a renowned and revered media house in the industry. Apart from celebrating this momentous milestone for the brand, I am also deeply humbled and grateful to be recognized as one of the most influential CMOs of ICT industry. At IceWarp, we are truly motivated by these recognitions as they are a testimony of our hard work and dedication to thrive and successfully achieve our goals.”

Kalinga Digital Media is one of the largest specialty media houses in South Asia and among India’s top three magazine brands in IT and Telecom. The aim of VARINDIA Most Admired Brands 2022 was to honour the technology brands in India that helped in the growth of the IT sector of the country. It offers market intelligence, consultancy services, CSR efforts, and event organization in the IT, telecommunications, cyber security, and mobility areas.