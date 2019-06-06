ICICI Bank Comments on RBI Policy – Mr. B Prasanna

Comments by Mr. B Prasanna, Group Head – Global Markets – Sales, Trading and Research, ICICI Bank on RBI Policy announced today

“The policy was very positive and was reinforced by unanimous voting and the change in stance to accommodative. The statement’s focus on supporting growth and bolstering private investment as long as inflation remains within the mandate, is also encouraging and leads us to believe that more accommodation is on the cards.

Our own expectations for growth and inflation for FY2020 also underscore this view as we expect headline inflation to average under 4% and have revised our growth forecasts lower. The internal committee for liquidity framework is a welcome step. It will help to reduce the information asymmetry regarding systemic liquidity and will benefit not only markets but also banking decisions as regards, deposit taking, lending and transmission. Further, in light of the recent upheavals in the NBFC space, the Governor’s statement that all necessary steps would be taken to maintain financial stability is reassuring.”