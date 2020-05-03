ICICI Bank deploys mobile ATM in Ahmedabad

ICICI Bank today announced that it has deployed mobile ATM in the city to bring key banking services to the doorstep of the residents who are advised to stay home in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shri Nitin Sangwan, Deputy Municipal Commissioner – West Zone, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and CEO, Smart City Ahmedabad Development Limited, flagged off the ATM van on Tuesday. The van has been stationed at the Gulbai Tekra area in the city. Later, it will be stationed at various localities in consultation with the authorities. The Bank will continue to offer this service to provide residents, especially senior citizens, with access to key banking services from 10 AM to 7 PM till the lockdown continues.

The mobile ATM offers all the services that are available at regular ATMs. Apart from cash withdrawals, key services which can be availed by the residents are: fund transfer to registered payee, change of PIN, recharge pre-paid mobile and book fixed deposits. The customers can also avail the facility of cardless cash withdrawal from this mobile ATM.

Recently, the Bank deployed mobile ATMs in Delhi NCR, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Varanasi and Ranipet (near Vellore).