ICICI Bank enables FASTag based parking payment at Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport

Pic Credit: Adfactors PR & ICICI Bank

Mumbai: ICICI Bank announced that it has enabled FASTag based payment for parking at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. The facility allows users to pay the parking charges digitally and in a contactless manner, resulting quicker movement of vehicles in the parking zone. The scanners installed at the parking zone reads the FASTag affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, records the entry/ exit time and deducts the parking charges automatically.

ICICI Bank is the only bank to introduce the FASTag facility at the Mumbai airport. It has been inaugurated at one of the parking lanes today. It will soon be enabled in other lanes.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Sudipta Roy, Head – Credit Cards, Payment Solutions & Merchant Ecosystem, ICICI Bank said “We are delighted to introduce FASTag based payment for parking at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the world. We believe this facility will improve convenience of users by saving their time and dependency on cash.

We were the first bank in the country to launch FASTag on the Mumbai – Vadodara corridor in 2013. Since then, we have pioneered the usage of FASTag for payments at various national and state highway toll plazas and parking at airports, malls, business hubs and at tech parks across the country. In addition, we have introduced the facility at fuel stations so that users can avail the triple benefit of using one tag for payments for fuel, toll and parking.”

FASTag is a brand name owned by Indian Highways Management Company Ltd. (IHMCL), which carries out electronic tolling and other ancillary projects of National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI). National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), IHMCL and NHAI are working together to make state and national highway toll payments completely digital.

Customers of ICICI Bank can avail FASTag using the Bank’s digital channels such as internet banking, iMobile Pay app, InstaBIZ app, Pockets app or by visiting the nearest branch. Users who are not the customers of ICICI Bank can purchase the FASTag by visiting the website: www.icicibank.com/fastag, toll plaza sales office or the ICICI Bank FASTag sales office. FASTag can be reloaded with funds online using ICICI Bank’s UPI and NEFT platforms.