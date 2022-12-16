ICICI Bank inaugurates 20th branch in Kanpur

Kanpur: ICICI Bank inaugurated a branch at Kidwai Nagar in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This branch, the 20th of the Bank in the city, has a round-the-clock ATM. It also houses a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM), available 24X7, to offer cash deposit and withdrawal services to the Bank customers.

Shri Ajay Kumar Kapoor, State President, Uttar Pradesh Motor Transport Association (UPMTA), inaugurated the branch. Shri Manish Kataria, State General Secretary, UPMTA and Shri Raghvendra Verma, Treasurer, UPMTA, graced the occasion.

The branch offers a comprehensive range of services such as accounts, fixed & recurring deposits, auto loan, gold loan, personal loan and cards. Further, the branch offers locker facility at its premises. It operates from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm Monday to Friday and on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.

Additionally, the branch will conduct programmes to propagate financial literacy about banking and finance, digital banking and cyber safety on every third Friday of the month.

ICICI Bank has 320 branches and 1,075 ATMs in Uttar Pradesh. ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centre, internet banking (www.icicibank.com) and mobile banking.