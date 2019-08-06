ICICI Bank inaugurates a new branch at Akividu in West Godavari district

ICICI Bank inaugurated a new branch at Akividu in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh. The branch offers locker facility and an in-branch ATM which is available 24X7.

Shri Mutyala Venkateswara Rao, Chairman, The District Co-operative Central Bank, Eluru, inaugurated the branch in the presence of ICICI Bank officials.

Mr. Shantanu Samaddar, Zonal Head – Rural and Inclusive Banking Group, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ICICI Bank said, “ICICI Bank is committed to provide world class banking services and innovative products to Indian customers, including rural population. With this branch, we will cater to over 75,000 residents located in Akividu, which is predominantly an agricultural area and a hub for aquaculture. Our branch will offer a range of products and services like salary accounts, mortgages, agricultural loans, overdraft and cash credit facility to the residents of this area.”

The branch will remain open from 9.30 AM to 4:30 PM on Monday to Friday. It will also remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month from 9.30 AM to 4:30 PM.

The branch will also offer a comprehensive range of accounts, deposits and loans including savings and current accounts, term deposits. It also offers crop loan, jewel loan, farm equipment loan, commercial equipment loan, auto, home, personal and business loans along with credit cards. The branch also offers banking services to NRI customers.

ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches and ATMs, phone banking, internet banking and mobile banking. The bank has a network of around 380 Customer Service Points(CSP) in Andhra Pradesh through business correspondents. These CSPs provide services to customers across nearly 1500 rural villages in Andhra Pradesh. ICICI Bank has more than 150 branches and over to 360 ATMs in Andhra Pradesh.