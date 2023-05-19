ICICI Bank inaugurates a new branch in Dehradun

Dehradun: ICICI Bank has introduced a new branch at Ballupur in Dehradun. This is the 16th branch of the Bank in the city. The branch has an ATM cum Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) to offer cash deposit and withdrawal services to customers. The machine is available round the clock.

Shri Sandeep Singhal, Managing Director, Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited, inaugurated the branch. Shri Jitendra Kumar Sonkar, Additional Secretary and Director, Youth Welfare and Sports, Dehradun, and Smt Savita Kapoor, Member of Legislative Assembly, Dehradun Cantonment also graced the occasion.

The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, deposits, and loans including savings and current accounts, fixed & recurring deposits, auto loan, gold loan, and personal loan along with card services. The branch also offers locker facility to customers. It operates from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm Monday to Friday and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

Additionally, the branch will conduct programmes to propagate financial literacy about banking and finance, digital banking and cyber safety on every third Friday of the month.

The Bank has network of 41 branches and 93 ATMs in Uttarakhand. ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centers, internet banking (www.icicibank.com), and mobile banking.