ICICI Bank inaugurates its 500th branch in Rajasthan

Jaipur: ICICI Bank announced the inauguration of a branch at Khatu Shyam Ji in district Sikar. This marks the opening of the Bank’s 500th branch in Rajasthan, the most by any private sector bank in the state. Over 50% these branches serve rural and semi urban areas of the state.

The branch offers a 24X7 cash recycler machine to facilitate cash deposit and withdrawal by customers.

Shri Sumedhanand Saraswati, Member of Parliament, Sikar, inaugurated the branch in the presence of Shri Virendra Singh, Member of Legislative Assembly, Dantaramgarh (Sikar) and Mr. Raghav Singhal, Business Head, Branch Banking at ICICI Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raghav Singhal, Business Head, Branch Banking at ICICI Bank, said, “An expansive branch network is the foundation of our retail banking. We are very happy to open our 500th branch in Rajasthan. This demonstrates our commitment to serve the state. Our dedication to financial inclusion in the country is reflected in the fact that over 50% of our branches in the state are in rural and semi-urban regions. The new branch in Khatu Shyam Ji provides our customers improved access to all our banking services. “

The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, deposits and loans including savings and current accounts, term deposits, auto, home, gold, personal and business loans along with credit cards. The branch also offers locker facility and services for NRIs. It operates from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm on Monday to Friday and on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month.

Additionally, the branch will conduct programmes to propagate financial literacy about banking and finance, digital banking and cyber safety on every third Friday of the month.

ICICI Bank has an extensive footprint across the state with 680 ATMs and 500 branches, including three ‘Touch Banking’ branches in Jaipur. These are fully automated branches, helping the customers to get almost all banking services round the clock.