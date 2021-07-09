ICICI Bank introduces ‘iDelights Monsoon Bonanza’, a special monsoon offer for customers

Mumbai: ICICI Bank has introduced ‘iDelights Monsoon Bonanza’, a customised bouquet of offers for its customers for the monsoon of 2021. The suite of offers, powered by ICICI STACK, is specially curated to address various needs of customers during monsoon, ranging from work-from-home enablers, daily necessities, health and lifestyle requirements. The offers package encompass leading brands in e-commerce, mobiles, electronics, grocery & food ordering, lifestyle & wellness, travel, apparel, health & fitness, entertainment & e-learning, and home décor.

The customers can enjoy the benefits of these offers in the form of additional cashback and discounts, which can be availed using the Bank’s debit and credit cards, internet banking, Cardless EMI, digital wallet Pockets, and consumer durable finance.

The customers can avail of the following offers:

Lifestyle and luxury brands

10% cashback on credit cards, in addition to regular discounts/cashback being offered by various luxury brands such as Diesel, Michael Kors, Paul Smith Bally, Emporio Armani, Hugo Boss, Hamleys, Jimmy Choo, Armani Exchange, Giorgio Armani, Mothercare, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Tiffany and Vision Express among many others.

10% discount up to Rs. 1,500 on minimum purchase of Rs. 3,000 every Saturday and Sunday with Tata Cliq Luxury

Additional 10% discount at Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta Hotels and ama stays and trails

Up to 20% discount on the breakfast inclusive rate, one major meal and a special SeleQtions experience at SeleQtions hotels.

Flat 10% discount on Taj Experience gift card or e-gift card

25% discount on Qmin for orders above Rs. 1,500

Everyday delights

Up to Rs. 1500 discount on domestic flight booking every Monday on MakeMyTrip

Avail Rs. 150 discount every Tuesday on minimum spend of Rs. 2000 on BigBasket

10% discount up to Rs. 300 on fashion every Wednesday with Flipkart

Up to Rs. 2,500 discount on all products every Thursday at Croma

20% off up to Rs 150 every Friday on Swiggy with order above Rs. 500

15% discount up to Rs 300 minimum purchase of Rs. 1500 every Saturday and Sunday with Tata Cliq

Grocery & food ordering

10% additional discount on minimum purchase of Rs. 1000 from Licious from Monday to Friday

10% discount up to Rs. 250 with minimum cart value of Rs. 2,000 on purchase of grocery from Flipkart

Avail Rs. 150 cashback on BigBasket on minimum transaction of Rs. 2000 and 10% cashback on Grofers with minimum order of Rs. 2000

Up to 60% discount on leading food & grocery delivery apps like Zomato, Swiggy, EazyDiner, SUPR Daily and Eat Sure

Electronics, mobiles and laptops

Offers EMIs-on-cards for electronics of all leading brands as under:

Up to 17.5% cashback (maximum of Rs. 15,000) on minimum transaction of Rs. 20,000 on LG

Up to 12.5% cashback (maximum Rs. 10,000) on minimum transaction of Rs. 15,000 on Voltas

Up to 10% cashback (maximum of Rs. 5,000) on minimum transaction of Rs. 15,000 on Whirlpool

10% cashback up to Rs. 5,000 on minimum transaction of Rs. 15,000 on IFB appliances

5% cashback up to Rs. 2,000 on minimum transaction of Rs. 20,000 on Blue star

10% cashback, up to Rs. 10,000 on minimum purchase of Rs 50,000 on Canon

Up to 10% cashback (maximum of Rs.3,000) on minimum transaction of Rs. 8,000 on Panasonic

10% cashback up to Rs 8,000 on minimum purchase of Rs. 20,000 on Toshiba

Rs. 1,250 discount on Samsung Galaxy M32 at Amazon and Samsung e-store through credit cards and EMI transactions

Up to Rs. 5,000 cashback on VIVO on select models through credit cards and EMI transactions

Up to Rs. 3,000 cashback on OPPO select models through EMI transactions

Up to Rs. 10,000 cashback on laptops and tablets at Reliance Digital

Up to 22.5% cashback, maximum of Rs. 20,000 with Samsung electronics

Special offers on consumer durables

Avail 5% cashback upto Rs. 1500 on consumer durable and home appliances from Haier, LG, Samsung, Panasonic, Hitachi, Voltas, IFB and Blue Star with Consumer EMI Loans

5% cashback up to Rs 1,500 at Reliance Digital on all Cardless EMI transactions done on Pinelabs terminal

Travel

Avail 15% discount up to Rs. 5,000 on 3, 4 & 5 star properties every Monday to Wednesday from MakeMyTrip

12% discount on GoZest membership from Club Mahindra

Flat 12% discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on domestic flight bookings every Wednesday, 8% discount on bus booking and 10% discount on outstation cab booking (up to Rs 500) with Goibibo

12% discount on up to Rs. 2000 on domestic flights with Yatra and 10% discount on domestic hotels with Agoda

Amazon gift voucher of Rs. 100 on purchase of ICICI Bank FASTag

Fashion

Avail 10% discount on Ajio up to Rs. 1000 on Fashion category on minimum transaction of Rs. 3000

Up to 10% discount on all products on Seiko website

15% discount up to Rs. 7,500 on minimum transaction of Rs. 4,999 at Elitify

Flat 25% discount on new arrivals at Crocs

Health & Fitness

Subscribe to Shilpa Shetty’s Simple and Soulful Yoga & Fitness App, and get 50% discount on all subscription plans

15% discount + Additional 10% cashback on all medicine orders at Pharmeasy

20% discount on OnePass Virtual membership with Fitternity

16% discount plus 5% cashback in 1mg wallet on prescription medicines

10% discount on all prescription medicines and 5% discount on all FMCG products from Apollo Pharmacy

Home decor

For furniture bookings done through Pepperfry, additional 5% discounts and for orders placed on Mojarto avail 10% discount on fine art prints on canvas & paper and 7% discount on original artwork.

Flat 15% off on renting furniture through Furlenco and 33% off on wakefit minimum purchase of Rs. 12,000

E-learning & entertainment