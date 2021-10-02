ICICI Bank introduces special festive offers for its customers

Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of ‘Festive Bonanza’, a complete suite of offers with instant discounts and cashbacks available on thousands of products including luxury items from premium brands and leading e-commerce platforms. As part of the ‘Festive Bonanza’, the Bank also offers attractive benefits to retail and business customers on various banking products and services. The offers are available from October 1, 2021 onwards on various dates during the upcoming festive season.

Customers can enjoy offers on various categories ranging from electronics & gadgets, global luxury brands, apparels & jewellery, grocery, automobile, furniture, travel and dining. The list of marquee brands offering attractive discounts include Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Paytm, Bigbasket, Grofers, Supr Daily Pepperfry, JioMart, MakeMyTrip, Samsung, LG, Dell, Swiggy, Zomato, EazyDiner, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ), and many more. Customers can avail these offers by using ICICI Bank debit or credit cards, internet banking and Cardless EMI. They can also avail offers like discounts on processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs and more on banking services and products such as loans, credit cards, savings and current accounts, NRI accounts, money transfer, consumer finance, business banking and investments, among others.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “ICICI Bank has always been at the forefront in offering unique products and wide range of services to its customers. We have noticed that in the last 12-18 months, customers held back on the spends and there is a lot of pent-up demand that has built up in the system. In the past few months, the macro indicators reveal that there is a clear rise in consumption and buying patterns. To support this demand and overall economic growth during the upcoming festive season, we are offering a comprehensive bouquet of offers, discounts and cashbacks for our customers – across several leading brands and e-commerce platforms. The offers are applicable on using ICICI Bank debit / credit cards, internet banking and Cardless EMI. Further, we have introduced benefits across banking solutions—loans, cards, no-cost-EMI for financing electronics & gadgets, savings & current accounts and NRI accounts, business banking, among others.”

ICICI Bank customers can avail attractive discounts across categories using debit/credit card, internet banking and Cardless EMI:

· Offers on leading brands & e-commerce platforms: 10% discount on online shopping with major e-commerce players like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Tata Cliq and Paytm Mall.

· Global luxury brands: Get additional 10% cashback on luxury brands like Armani Exchange, Canali, Clarks, Diesel, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, Paul & Shark, Satya Paul, Tiffany & Co, Steve Madden and Superdry among others.

· Electronics & gadgets: Up to 10% cashback across leading electronics brands like LG, Bosch, Carrier, Dell, Eureka Forbes, Godrej Appliances, Haier, Panasonic, Sony, Siemens, Voltas, Whirlpool and many more. Customers can also avail attractive discounts at Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Pai International, Kohinoor Electronics, Sargam Electronics, Hariom Electronics, Electronic Paradise, Arcee Electronics, Great Eastern Trading, Sales India, Big C, LOT Mobiles and B NEW Mobiles.

· Mobile phones: Get attractive discount and cashback offers on mobiles from Samsung, MI, OnePlus, Realme, Oppo and Vivo.

· Apparel & jewellery: Additional 10% discounts on leading apparel brands like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Central, Ajio, Flipkart, Pothy’s among others. Also avail Up to ₹5,000 cashback on minimum purchase of ₹­50,000 from Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ).

· Grocery: Avail exciting discounts on grocery purchase with JioMart, Reliance Fresh, Reliance Smart, Big Basket, Grofers, Licious, Supr Daily and Milk Basket.

· Home Decor: Avail up to 10% discounts on brands like Pepperfry and Mojarto. Also avail upto 48% discount from Wakefit on selected products.

· Travel: Up to 25% discount on leading travel sites like MakeMyTrip, Yatra, EaseMyTrip and Paytm flights among others.

· Dining: Up to 50% discount on Zomato, Swiggy, EazyDiner and EatSure (Behrouz Biryani, Faasos, Oven Story and more).

Some exciting offers on the loan suite are:

· Home Loans: Customers can avail of attractive interest rate (repo rate linked) starting from 6.70% and processing fee starting from ₹1,100 on fresh home loans and balance transfer of home loans from other banks.

· Auto loans: Flexible schemes to help customers own car with tailor made EMIs. EMIs starting at ₹799 per ₹1 lakh. Customers can also avail loan for tenure up to 8 years. Customers can get attractive rate of interest on used car loan starting from 10.5% and can also avail top-up loan on their existing car loan.

· Two-wheeler loans: EMI as low as ₹29 per ₹1,000 for tenure of 48 months. Flat processing fee of ₹1,499 only.

· Instant personal loans: Attractive interest rate starting from 10.25% and flat processing fee of ₹1,999.

· Consumer finance loans: No cost EMI available on leading brands of home appliance and digital products. Quick and completely digital process with minimal documentation.

· Enterprise loan- Insta OD: Avail unsecured OD up to ₹50 lakh and non ICICI Bank customers can avail up to ₹15 lakh. Pay interest on the amount utilized with no foreclosure charges.