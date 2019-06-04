ICICI Bank launches a dedicated centre in Bengaluru for MSME

ICICI Bank today launched a center in Bengaluru to provide business solutions exclusively to startups and small business owners in order to offer them hassle free services, all under one roof. Mr. Sandeep Batra, Executive Director (Designate), ICICI Bank along with Mr. Viral Rupani, Retail Business Head – South, ICICI Bank inaugurated the centre which is designed to offer solutions to varied needs of the MSME segment.

The list of the services that this centre offers include working capital loans of upto Rs. 20 crore, business loans (based on GST returns) of upto Rs. 1 crore, instant overdraft facility of upto Rs. 15 lakh, extensive trade solutions and cash management services, among others. The centre also has a legal and valuation desk to assist customers in resolving challenges pertaining to collaterals offered for various loans.