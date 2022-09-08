ICICI Bank launches Electronic Bank Guarantee (e- BG) facility

ICICI Bank announces that it has launched an electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG) facility for its business (SME and MSME) and corporate banking customers. The Bank has developed and offered this API-based digital workflow, in partnership with national E-Governance Services Limited (SL), which eliminates physical issuance and stamping, re-authentication and paper-intensive record maintenance.

The Bank successfully issued a domestic e-BG on September 5 on behalf of an Indian client.

This digital process will reduce the turn-around time of the issuance and confirmation of a BG to a few hours as compared to the industry average of one/two working days. The steps include text generation of the BG, e-stamping by NeSL, e-signing, and hosting of the final e-BG on the NeSL portal. At the end of the process, the beneficiary can view the final e-BG on the NeSL portal within minutes of the issuance.

Any Current Account holder of ICICI Bank with BG limits can now avail of the facility, e-BG,

By connecting with their respective Relationship Manager, or

Logging into Trade Online, or

Visiting their nearest Bank branch

Key benefits