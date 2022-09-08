ICICI Bank launches Electronic Bank Guarantee (e- BG) facility

ICICI Bank announces that it has launched an electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG) facility for its business (SME and MSME) and corporate banking customers. The Bank has developed and offered this API-based digital workflow, in partnership with national E-Governance Services Limited (SL), which eliminates physical issuance and stamping, re-authentication and paper-intensive record maintenance.
The Bank successfully issued a domestic e-BG on September 5 on behalf of an Indian client.
This digital process will reduce the turn-around time of the issuance and confirmation of a BG to a few hours as compared to the industry average of one/two working days. The steps include text generation of the BG, e-stamping by NeSL, e-signing, and hosting of the final e-BG on the NeSL portal. At the end of the process, the beneficiary can view the final e-BG on the NeSL portal within minutes of the issuance.
Any Current Account holder of ICICI Bank with BG limits can now avail of the facility, e-BG,
By connecting with their respective Relationship Manager, or
- Logging into Trade Online, or
- Visiting their nearest Bank branch
Key benefits
- Digital processing: Bank has developed an API-based digital workflow making it seamless and digital. No need for re-authentication of a manual signature
- Instant alert: Instant notification will go to both the applicant and beneficiary about the process
- Improves efficiency: There is no physical maintenance of record making it easy to operate and also enhancing the working capital efficiency of the applicant
- Safe & Secure: The secured interface makes it risk-free of fraudulent instruments