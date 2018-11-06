ICICI Bank today announced the launch of ‘Expressions Gift Card’ that offers its customers an instant way of gifting, this festive season. With this new facility, customers of the Bank can now create their own e-gift cards, bundle it with personalised messages, gift wrap it with innovative animations and send it across to anyone including non-ICICI Bank customers in an instant and seamless manner.

Customers can load any amount ranging from Rs.500 – Rs.9,500 onto their ‘Expressions Gift Card’ through iMobile, the Bank’s mobile banking application, and through internet banking. The recipient of the gift card can start using it immediately for shopping online on e-commerce sites, entertainment, travel among others. The recipient can also avail a physical gift card which will be delivered within a few working days. As the gift card is available exclusively on Visa, recipients of the card can use it at millions of merchant locations throughout India where Visa cards are accepted.

Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Sudipta Roy, General Manager & Head – Unsecured Assets & Cards, ICICI Bank said, “We at ICICI Bank have constantly been catering to the growing banking needs of the digital savvy population. During festive seasons, Indians look forward to gift their nearest ones. This card is aimed at providing those customers with a solution so that they can start gifting immediately. We believe, this facility will offer immense convenience to our valued customers thereby adding to their festive celebrations.”

Customers can create and send an ‘Expressions Gift Card’ by following the below steps:

Customers can choose an occasion for gifting the card from available options such as festivals, birthdays, anniversary among others They can customise it by adding personalised messages and pictures They can also opt for wrapping their gift card with an innovative animation like lighting of a diya, bursting crackers, flying balloons among others Customers can enter the amount to be gifted and make the payment through iMobile or internet banking Recipients can redeem the gift card immediately for their purchases

Appended below are some benefits of the ‘Expressions Gift Card’:

Customers can easily send the Gift Card through WhatsApp/SMS/email

Customers get assured shopping vouchers

Customers can personalize the message as per their choice

The card comes with the flexibility of loading any amount ranging from Rs.500 to Rs.9,500

The ‘Expressions Gift Card’ is valid for 15 months from the date of purchase

The launch of the ‘Expressions Gift Card’ comes close on the heels of an array of offers and services that ICICI Bank has introduced during this festive season. These include the launch of ‘PayLater’, an instant digital credit facility to enable new-to-credit customers to buy small ticket items immediately in a completely digital and paperless manner, the launch of a ‘co-branded credit card in an exclusive partnership with Amazon as well as cashback and discounts on the Bank’s wide range of debit/credit cards and internet banking platform.