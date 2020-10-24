ICICI Bank launches ‘Home Utsav’, a virtual property exhibition, for Delhi-NCR

ICICI Bank today announced the launch of ‘Home Utsav’, a virtual property exhibition, for Delhi-NCR that digitally showcases real estate projects by renowned developers in and around the region. The exhibition for Delhi-NCR is part of the Bank’s drive to host ‘Home Utsav’ across major cities in India as well as international locations.

This exhibition enables individuals to book their dream homes during the ongoing festive season in a complete hassle-free manner and from the comfort of their homes. Over 35 developers are participating in this exhibition and showcasing more than 50 projects across New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Any one, no matter if he/she is a customer of ICICI Bank or not, can attend the exhibition. It offers them enhanced convenience, as they can simply browse through these projects online, from the comfort of their home and office.

They can also avail exclusive offers such as attractive interest rates, special processing fees and digital sanction of loans, on buying a property through this exhibition. In addition, ICICI Bank’s customers enjoy further benefits as they can avail of the Bank’s pre-approved and insta series of products.

The Bank launched similar ‘Home Utsav’ exhibition in Mumbai and Pune few weeks ago where over 100 projects by more than 60 developers were showcased.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Head – Secured Assets, ICICI Bank said, “We are delighted to launch ‘Home Utsav’ to virtually showcase quality real estate projects by leading developers from various big cities of the country.

The exhibition offers a unique combination of a wide range of projects and exclusive benefits like attractive interest rates, special processing fees and digital sanction of home loans, all at a single place.

We believe that this is a good opportunity for everyone, no matter if they are the Bank’s customers or not, to buy their dream homes, considering the lower home loan interest rates and reduced stamp duty on property registrations.

We hope that this endeavour will help customers to own their dream property in a hassle-free and convenient manner.”

Key benefits of ‘Home-Utsav’ include:

· Wide range of projects by leading developers

· Attractive home loan interest rates

· Special processing fees

· Digital sanction of loan through Express Home Loan

· Exclusive direct discounts by developers

The ‘Home Utsav’ virtual exhibition for Delhi-NCR is till November 20, 2020. Interested individuals can participate in ‘Home Utsav’ by visiting: www.homeutsavicici.com

The Bank is planning to organise ‘NRI Home Utsav’ shortly in international locations like USA, UK, UAE, Bahrain, Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada and South Africa.

