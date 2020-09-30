ICICI Bank launches special festive bonanza

Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a festive bonanza that presents thousands

of offers– discounts and cashback– on basic as well as luxury items from the stable of leading

brands and e-commerce platforms. Called ‘Festive Bonanza’, it also offers attractive benefits to

retail and business customers on various banking products and services. Some of the offers

will be available from as early as October 1, 2020, and others at different dates of this festive

season.

The customers can avail various offers on categories such as electronics & gadgets, apparels &

jewellery, health & wellness, grocery & food ordering, automobile & furniture, entertainment &

e-learning. The list of marquee brands offering attractive discounts include Amazon, Flipkart,

Bigbasket, Grofers, Zomato, Swiggy, Pepperfry and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ).

Customers can avail these offers using ICICI Bank’s debit and credit cards, net banking and

mobile banking application, iMobile. They can also enjoy offers on a long list of

banking services and products such as loans, debit and credit cards, savings and current

accounts, NRI accounts, money transfer, consumer finance and investments, among others.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “With the

onset of the festive season, we have put together a wide range of offers for our customers to

make their celebrations more special this year. We have tied up with an array of leading eCommerce players as well as popular brands across various categories to bring forth attractive

offers. These offers are applicable to using ICICI Bank’s debit/credit cards, net banking, mobile

banking and digital wallet Pockets to make payments. Further, we have also introduced festive

benefits across a range of banking solutions– home, balance transfer, top-up on home loan,

auto, two-wheelers, personal education loan— no-cost-EMI for financing electronics & gadgets,

savings & current accounts and NRI accounts among others. With this, we believe that our

customers will get the best-in-class offers to celebrate their festivities, even while they are

indoors or maintaining safe distancing.”

Key benefits of ‘Festive Bonanza’ on loan products are:

 Home loans and balance transfer of home loans from other banks: Attractive

interest rate (repo rate linked) starting from 6.90% and processing fee starting from ₹3,000.

 Auto loans: Flexible schemes to help customers own car with tailor-made EMIs. EMIs

starting at ₹1,554 per ₹1 lakh for a tenure of 84 months. Women customers get a flat

processing fee of ₹1,999.

 Two-wheeler loans: EMI as low as ₹36 per ₹1,000 for the tenure of 36 months. Special

processing fee of ₹999.Instant personal loans: Attractive interest rate starting from 10.50% and flat processing a fee of ₹3,999.

 Consumer finance loans: No cost EMI available on leading brands of home appliance

and digital products. The quick and completely digital process with minimal documentation.

The festive offers are available for retail consumers as well as business customers with

discounts on processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs, gift vouchers and more benefits. The Bank

has tied up with leading brands to present these offers to its customers. Users of ICICI Bank

debit/credit card, net banking and digital wallet Pockets can avail attractive discounts across

categories as under:

Offers on leading brands & e-commerce platforms: 10% discount on online shopping

with major e-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and Tata Cliq

Electronics & Gadgets: Up to 20% cashback across leading electronics brands like Samsung,

LG, Panasonic, Sony, Voltas, Toshiba, Godrej and many more. Also, avail up to ₹5,000 cash back

on select Samsung mobile phones. Customers can also avail attractive discounts at Croma,

Vijay Sales, Pai International and Poorvika.

Apparel & jewellery: Additional 10% discounts on leading apparel brands like Myntra, Ajio,

Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Central, Fab India, Vmart among others. Also, avail Up to ₹5,000 cashback

on minimum purchase of ₹50,000 from Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ)

Grocery: Avail exciting discounts on grocery purchase with Amazon, Big Basket, Paytm Mall,

Grofers and Milk Basket.

Health, fitness and grooming: Avail up to 50% additional discounts on Shilpa Shetty’s

Simple Soulful App. Also avail attractive discounts on Goqii, Mindhouse, Practo, 1mg and

others

Online food ordering: Up to 20% discount on leading food delivery apps like Zomato,

Swiggy and Domino’s

