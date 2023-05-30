ICICI Bank opens a branch in Tiruppur

Tiruppur: ICICI Bank has introduced a new branch at Dharapuram Road in Tiruppur. This is the 21st branch of the Bank in the district. The branch has an ATM cum Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) to offer cash deposit and withdrawal services to the Bank customers. The machine is available round the clock.

Thiru. Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar, IAS, Corporation Commissioner, Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation, inaugurated the branch.

The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, deposits, and loans including savings and current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, business loan, home loan, personal loan, auto loan, gold loan, and forex services along with card services. The branch also offers banking services to NRI customers. It also provides locker facility at its premises. It operates from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm Monday to Friday and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

The Bank has a wide network of 583 branches and 1927 ATMs in Tamil Nadu, the largest network among private sector banks in the state as at March 31, 2023.