ICICI Bank opens a new branch in Nashik

Nashik: ICICI Bank has set up a new branch at Uttam Nagar in the city of Nashik. This is the 19th branch of the Bank in the city. Housed in Ambad Link Road, the branch has an ATM cum Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) to offer cash deposit and withdrawal services to customers. The machine is available round the clock.

Dr. Mayur G. Patil, Assistant Commissioner and Divisional Officer, Nashik Municipal Corporation inaugurated the branch.

The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, deposits, and loans including savings and current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, business loans, home loan, personal loan, auto loan, gold loan, and forex services along with card services. It operates from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm Monday to Friday and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

The Bank has a network of over 700 branches and over 1300 ATMs in Maharashtra.

ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centres, internet banking (www.icicibank.com), and mobile banking

