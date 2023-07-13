ICICI Bank opens a new branch in New Tehri

Tehri: ICICI Bank has set up a new branch in the city of New Tehri. This is the first branch of the Bank in the city. Housed at B.T Baurari, the branch has an ATM cum Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) to offer cash deposit and withdrawal services to customers. The machine is available round the clock.

Shri Subodh Uniyal, Cabinet Minister, Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha, inaugurated the branch.

The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, deposits, and loans including savings and current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, auto loan, gold loan, and personal loan along with remittance and card services. The branch also offers locker facilities to customers. It operates from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm on Monday to Friday and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

The Bank has a network of over 40 branches and over 110 ATMs in Uttarakhand.

ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centers, internet banking (www.icicibank.com), and mobile banking.

For news and updates, visit www.icicibank.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ICICIBank