ICICI Bank organised currency exchange melas in Agra, Aligarh and Etawa

Agra: ICICI Bank announced that it has organised seven currency exchange melas and customer awareness programs at its branches in Agra, Aligarh, and Etawa. The activity was organised under the aegis of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to celebrate ‘Currency Week-2023’ from March 6 to 10, 2023. The purpose of the activity was to distribute coins to the general public as well as to provide fresh currency notes in exchange for soiled and mutilated ones.

Nearly 500 customers participated in the melas and exchanged currencies worth ₹ 2.40 crore. Fresh currency of ₹ 2.37 crore in denomination of ₹ 500, ₹ 200, ₹ 100, ₹ 50, ₹ 20, and ₹ 10, along with coins worth ₹ 2.65 lacks in the denominations of ₹ 20 and ₹ 5 were exchanged.

People from all walks of life, including traders, retailers, retired individuals, students, and housewives, participated in these melas to obtain smaller denominations of currency and coins, which would help them conveniently undertake small ticket transactions. Customers of ICICI Bank as well as customers of other banks participated in these melas free of cost.

The Bank organised awareness programs to educate the general public on safe banking using various informative banners, posters, and pamphlets.

The Bank has a wide network of 328 branches and 1065 ATMs in Uttar Pradesh as of December 31, 2022.