ICICI Bank organises currency and coin exchange mela at Chauka Ghat in Varanasi

Varanasi: ICICI Bank organised currency and coin exchange mela at Chouka Ghat in Varanasi under the aegis of the Reserve Bank of India. The purpose of this event was to distribute coins to the general public as well as to provide currency notes in exchange for soiled and mutilated ones. This initiative is in line with RBI’s Clean Note Policy.

Shree Kirtiman Srivastava, Tourism Officer, Varanasi & Vindhyachal Division, Varanasi, inaugurated the event at Urban Hat, Sanskrit Sankool Kendra, Chauka Ghat in Varanasi. Mr. Avinash Chandra Mishra, Joint Director, Varanasi & Vindhyachal Division, Department of Tourism, State Government of Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi was present at the event.

The mela witnessed participation of more than 100 customers, wherein they exchanged over Rs. 23 lakh worth of coins in the denomination of Rs. 20 along with currency of Rs. 100, Rs. 50, Rs.20 and Rs. 10. People from all walks of life, including traders, retailers and retired individuals, as well as the employees of Uttar Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, participated in this event to obtain smaller denomination of currency and coins which would help them undertake small ticket transactions in a convenient manner.

ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centre, internet banking (www.icicibank.com) and mobile banking. The Bank has an extensive footprint across the state with 1096 ATMs and 311 branches, including 10 branches and 40 ATMs in Varanasi.