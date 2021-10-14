ICICI Bank organises currency and coin exchange mela at Varanasi

Varanasi: ICICI Bank recently organised currency and coin exchange mela at Varanasi Nagar Nigam. The event was held under the aegis of the Reserve Bank of India. The purpose of this event was to distribute coins to the general public as well as to provide currency notes in exchange for soiled and mutilated ones. This initiative is in line with RBI’s Clean Note Policy.

Shree Devi Dayal Verma, Upper Nigam Aayukt, Nagar Nigam, Varanasi inaugurated the event at Nagar Nigam premises in Varanasi. Shree Manoj Kumar Tripathi, Lekhadhikari, Nagar Nigam, Varanasi also graced the occasion. Shree Pranay Singh (IAS), Aayukt, Nagar Nigam, Varanasi conveyed greetings and thanked ICICI Bank for facilitating the people of Varanasi to exchange currency in the desired denominations.

The mela witnessed the participation of nearly 150 customers, wherein they exchanged over Rs. 36 lakh worth of coins in the denomination of Rs. 5 and Rs. 2, along with fresh currency of Rs. 200, Rs. 100, Rs. 50 and Rs. 20. People from all walks of life, including traders, retailers, and retired individuals, as well as the Nagar Nigam employees, participated in this event to obtain a smaller denomination of currency and coins which would help them undertake small ticket transactions in a convenient manner.

