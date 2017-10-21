ICICI Bank organises two-day coin exchange mela in Panaji

Panaji, Goa: ICICI Bank, India’s largest private sector bank by consolidated assets, organised a two-day coin exchange mela in Panaji. The mela took place at the Panaji Municipal Market in the city.

The coin exchange mela was inaugurated by Dr. S Rajagopal, Regional Director, RBI Mumbai, and Mr. Uday Madkaikar, Chairperson of Panaji Municipal Market.

ICICI Bank periodically organizes coin exchange melas to offer a free facility of exchanging notes with coins to the general public. These are much-awaited events that receive an overwhelming response from people from all walks of life. Anyone can avail of this facility free of cost.

The coin melas saw participation of over 100 people, where they exchanged coins and fresh currency worth Rs. 13 lakh in the denomination of coins in Rs.10, Rs. 5, Rs. 2 and Re. 1 along with fresh currency of Rs. 20, Rs. 50 and Rs. 100.

ICICI Bank has 4,852 branches and 13,780 ATMs spread across the country as on June 30, 2017. It has more than 30 branches in Goa, Panaji.