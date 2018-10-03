ICICI Bank partners with Mastercard to launch ‘AceYourSpends’

Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced its partnership with Mastercard to launch a ‘spend and win’ campaign that rewards customers for using their Mastercard credit and debit cards during the upcoming festive season. Christened ‘AceYourSpends’, the campaign will reward the top 10 spenders on Mastercard credit and debit cards each, between October 1, 2018 to November 10, 2018 with an exclusive opportunity to win a 3 days, 2 nights trip to Melbourne to watch the ‘Australian Open 2019’, Women’s and Men’s Finals live, courtesy Mastercard.

This is the first of its kind campaign in India that offers customers, an experiential visit opportunity to a tennis Grand Slam. The launch event for the campaign was held in Mumbai on October 1, 2018 amid the presence of Indian tennis stars Mahesh Bhupathi and Ankita Raina as well as sports enthusiasts. Also present on the occasion were the officials from Mastercard and ICICI Bank.

Sudipta Roy, General Manager and Group Head – Unsecured lending, Cards & Payments Solutions, ICICI Bank said, “We are delighted to be the first bank to partner with Mastercard to offer our customers the unique opportunity to experience the thrill of watching the Australian Open 2019 Finals live in Melbourne. The association marks the efforts of the two iconic brands to bring forth compelling, world-class propositions and sporting experiences to the customers. We believe that the ‘AceYourSpends’ campaign is a compelling proposition for our customers to spend using our cards, during the upcoming festive season.”

Vikas Varma, Senior Vice President, Account Management, South Asia, Mastercard said, “Tennis is one of the most followed sports in India and the Australian Open is a major global tennis event. We are elated to partner with ICICI Bank to offer Mastercard cardholders a Priceless experience of witnessing the Australian Open live in Melbourne. Sports’ partnerships have proven to be a valuable strength for Mastercard to accelerate the adoption of digital payments and to engage with the consumers in a fun and relaxed environment.”

The trip will provide a Priceless experience to the winners including a ‘meet and greet’ with the legends of tennis fraternity, dinner at the Melbourne Park and a premium category ticket to the Women’s and Men’s Final matches, which will be played on January 26 and 27, 2019, and many other exciting offerings.

Additionally, the next 1000 top spenders each of ICICI Bank Mastercard credit & debit cards will receive a flat Rs 2000 cashback on spends made during the offer period. The customers need to spend minimum Rs 30,000 during the offer period to be eligible for this cashback.

ICICI Bank Mastercard credit and debit cardholders can register for the campaign by giving a missed call on 08030636570. Further details about the campaign can be accessed here www.icicibank.com/offers/spend-win-campaign.page

Mastercard is the official payment partner of the Australian Open. The opportunity to witness the finals of the Australian Open is an invaluable experience. Traditionally known as the Happy Slam, the Australian Open is eagerly awaited by the tennis players and hard core fans alike. In its third year of sponsoring the Australian Open, Mastercard’s prime focus is on making it the happiest slam till date.

The campaign is a part of the new initiatives undertaken by ICICI Bank to bring forth compelling propositions for its customers. This includes an extensive range of credit and debit cards in association with global brands. The Bank has taken the lead to introduce contactless cards using the Host Card Emulation (HCE) technology that allows cards to be stored electronically in the bank’s mobile app. Therefore, the customers can easily make payments at physical stores using their mobile phones. The Bank is also the first to launch instant pre-approved online credit card for its customers, which can be used immediately to transact online.

About ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE: IBN) is a leading private sector bank in India. The Bank’s consolidated total assets stood at US$ 160.5 billion at June 30, 2018. ICICI Bank’s subsidiaries include India’s leading private sector insurance, asset management and securities brokerage companies, and among the country’s largest private equity firms. It is present across 17 countries, including India.