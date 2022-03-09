ICICI Bank partners with Amazon Pay to issue FASTag

09, March, 2022: ICICI Bank today announced its association with Amazon Pay, for issuance of FASTag. Enabling a hassle-free commute across the country, ‘Amazon Pay ICICI FASTag’, can be ordered, tracked and even recharged conveniently, instantly, and in a digital manner. Now, millions of Amazon Pay customers can experience this service seamlessly. ICICI Bank is the first bank to collaborate with Amazon Pay for the issuance of FASTag.

The FASTag facility helps users to do away with the hassle of standing in long queues on National Highways to pay toll taxes. Users with passenger vehicles can now seamlessly pay for tolls on National Highways and select parking areas using the Amazon Pay ICICI FASTag. The partnership facilitates users to purchase and recharge FASTag online, rather than visiting toll plazas. The entire process is cashless, convenient and contactless, thus ensuring complete safety of the users. As a launch offer, users can earn fee waiver of Rs. 100 for applying till March 31, 2022. Additionally, Amazon Prime members can earn a benefit of 1% cashback ( upto INR 1500 per month) on all toll transactions.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said, “Our partnership with Amazon Pay is built around the common ambition of delivering customer-centric digital experiences, facilitate increased digital adoption of FASTag in the ecosystem and offer the best value to our customers. The ‘Amazon Pay ICICI FASTag’ will help in enabling seamless movements across parking areas and National Highway toll plazas, thereby providing convenience to all the users of Amazon Pay, even if they are not customers of ICICI Bank. This is another step in our quest of providing financial and digital based solutions, along with facilitating a holistic experience to our customers. We believe that our latest tie-up with Amazon Pay will go a long way in making FASTag available in a convenient, digital and frictionless way.”

Speaking on this initiative, Mr. Gaurav Arora, Director & Head, Everyday Use Cases, Amazon Pay said, “Amazon Pay ICICI FASTag offers a safe & contactless payment solution, reduces cash dependency and enables a seamless travel experience for customers. Our partnership with ICICI Bank is another step in the direction of catalyzing digital adoption and serving our customers to simplify their daily lives and payment experiences.”

Below are the quick steps to avail FASTag from Amazon Pay:

Open Amazon Pay and click on ‘Recharge & Buy FASTag’ option on the dashboard Click on ‘Buy Amazon Pay ICICI FASTag’ Enter your personal and vehicle details Verify mobile number through OTP to proceed for payment Order gets placed & delivered hassle-free (with no additional KYC process) once the payment is done

As per the Government guidelines, customers if using cash at a toll plaza would be required to pay twice the amount. To avoid this hassle, customers can now order, track and recharge for their Amazon Pay ICICI FASTag using Amazon Pay, seamlessly & instantly. Additionally, in-just-a-click they can conveniently keep a track of their toll payments, balance, amongst others, experiencing hassle-free travel across the country.

ICICI Bank was the first to launch the innovative service of FASTag nationally, on the Mumbai – Vadodara corridor, in 2013. ICICI Bank has also enabled FASTag solutions for parking fee collections and fuel based payments at fuel outlets. ICICI Bank has collaborated with Airports, malls, hospitals and technoparks, for parking payments. ICICI Bank has also partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) for FASTag based fuel payments. This Amazon Pay ICICI Fastag can also be used for payments across all these gateways.