ICICI Bank raises Rs.15,000 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement of equity shares I

ICICI Bank Limited (NSE: ICICIBANK, BSE: 532174, NYSE: IBN) has completed the

allotment of equity shares under its Qualified Institutions Placement (“QIP”) and raised

approximately Rs.15,000 crore (approximately US$ 2.0 billion) through the issuance of

418,994,413 equity shares at an issue price of Rs.358.00 per equity share. The issue price

represents a 1.9% premium to the floor price determined based on the pricing formula as

prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and a discount of 1.5% to the

the closing price of the Bank’s equity shares on the BSE/NSE prior to the launch of the issue. The

equity issuance witnessed healthy participation from the global and domestic investor

community, including foreign portfolio investors, domestic mutual funds and insurance

companies.

The proceeds of the issue will be used towards strengthening the capital adequacy ratio of the

Bank, improving the Bank’s competitive positioning and/ or general corporate requirements or

any other purposes as may be permissible under the applicable law and approved by the Board

of Directors of the Bank or its duly constituted committee.

The Bank would like to thank its shareholders for the faith that they have placed in the Bank,

and in its brand and franchise. The Bank believes that it is well-positioned to serve the market and benefit from the opportunities that would arise going forward. The Bank continues to be guided by its philosophy of ‘Fair to Customer, Fair to Bank’ and emphasizes the need to deliver a fair proposition to its customers while creating value for its shareholders. In these extraordinary times of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Bank will continue to strive to serve its customers and also emerge stronger as an institution.