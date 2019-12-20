ICICI Bank to organise ‘Maha Loan Dhamaka’ camp in Chikkamagaluru district

Chikkamagaluru: ICICI Bank had organised ‘Maha Loan Dhamaka’ near KSRTC Bus stand, Indira Gandhi Road in Chikkamagaluru district on December 18, 2019 to give individuals, including non-customers, access to a comprehensive bouquet of exciting offerings and special packages on two and four wheelers, trucks, gold loan and Kisan Credit Card.

Smt Nagarathnamma, Chief Financial Officer, Zilla Panchayath, Chikkamagaluru, inaugurated the event.

Individuals can walked in with requisite documents and walk out with on-the-spot approvals to finance their dream products at the ‘Maha Loan’ camp near KSRTC Bus stand which was open from 9.30 AM to 6:00 PM. The Bank was approving a bouquet of loans on the spot to individuals after doing proper due diligence. It also provided some exclusive offers from manufacturers including Hyundai Motors India Ltd at the Chikkamagaluru camp. In other words, the ‘Maha Loan Dhamaka’ at Chikkamagaluru was be a one-stop shop for people from the surrounding towns/ villages to access the entire range of the Bank’s tailor-made products and services. On taking loan, customers can participate in a quiz through SMS. Top 100 winners of the quiz competition will get an opportunity to meet the Bank’s celebrity brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan.

The camp at Chikkamagaluru is part of the Bank’s drive to host around 2000 ‘Maha Loan Dhamaka’ in semi urban and rural locations as well as large corporate premises to individuals, including non-customers.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “We are hosting the ‘Maha Loan Dhamaka’ with the objective of providing easy access to loans to people across the country. In this endeavour, we are taking our unique proposition of instant loans and on-the-spot-approvals to the doorstep of potential customers across the country in semi-urban and rural areas, as well as to salaried employees of corporates. We believe that we are offering an unparalleled experience of a unique combination of easy access to finance, exclusive deals on vehicles from manufacturers and an array of further benefits, including meeting the Bollywood superstar. We aim to undertake around 2000 such camps by end of March 2020.”

The ’Maha Loan’ camp at Chikkamagaluru will put on display vehicles of reputed brands.

Key highlights of the offers at the ‘Maha Loan Dhamaka’ at Chikkamagaluru:

Benefits on two-wheeler and truck loans:

· Zero processing fee

· Easy EMI

· Instant loan up to 100% of on-road price of two-wheeler, up to 95% of the truck cost

Benefits on auto, gold and personal loans:

· Flat processing fee of Rs. 999 on auto loan and Rs. 1499 on personal loans (exclusive of taxes)

· Special offers on select four-wheeler models from manufacturers including Hyundai Motors India Ltd.

· One year subscription of Gaana.com and SONY LIV

· 50% reduction on processing fees for gold loans above Rs. 2 lakh

Benefits on Kisan Credit Card:

· 50% discount on processing fee and zero technical and legal verification charges

· KCC overdraft facility for five years, subject to annual review

Other highlight:

· On taking loan, customers can participate in a quiz competition through SMS. Top 100 winners of the quiz competition will get an opportunity to meet the Bank’s celebrity brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan