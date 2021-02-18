ICICI Foundation donates ambulance to Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, the CSR arm of the ICICI Group, today contributed an ambulance to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Smt. K.K. Shailaja Teacher, Hon’ble Minister for Health, Social Justice and Woman and Child Development, Government of Kerala flagged off the ambulance in the presence of Mr. Rajish Kalapurayil, Zonal Head –Retail, Kerala at ICICI Bank and other officials of the Bank.

The ambulance is equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities and technology, and will be stationed at the GMC campus. It will be available for patients seeking admission and getting discharged from the GMC. It will also be used by the college authorities for moving patients between different blocks and specialty wings within the campus.