ICICI Home Finance digitises 50% of service requests through multilingual IVR

Mumbai, February 15, 2022: With an aim to enhance customer experience and simplify their day-to-day operations, ICICI Home Finance Company (ICICI HFC) has recently launched a multilingual (Interactive Voice Response) IVR. This next-gen IVR can capture service requests in eight languages namely, Hindi, English, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu, which helps the company accelerate its engagement with precise response and a very high degree of accuracy and consistency. The IVR is assisting customers to navigate through easily and capture their queries and service requests, without the need for any human intervention, in most cases. ICICI HFC has already witnessed the advantages, as 50% of its customer service requests are now being handled successfully with this multilingual IVR, creating a seamless experience for its customers. Additionally, customers can resolve their post disbursement services from the comfort of their homes.

x

With this IVR technology, registered users can directly connect with the company and communicate in their desired language from 8 multilingual options and can even get their service request registered in less than 30 seconds. New users can directly get connected to agents. The end to end customer support system has enabled ICICI HFC to control and monitor the requests centrally, thereby enabling improved service delivery. Existing or new customers can get their queries resolved through IVR, Mon to Fri – 9:30 am to 6:30 pm.

ICICI HFC offers a wide range of products to fulfil customers’ aspirations such as Regular Home loans, Affordable Home loans, Gold loans, LAP, Micro LAP and Fixed deposits. Its affordable home loan products Apna Ghar and Apna Ghar Dreamz cater to homebuyers who may not be in a position to furnish documents required for a home loan like ITR proof. ICICI HFC has home loan products to service cash salaried, self-employed individuals such as shopkeepers, traders, manufacturers, merchants, small vegetable and fruit vendors, drivers, small Kirana shopkeepers, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, computer operators, machine operators, as well as, salaried individuals working in industries and the government sector to purchase their dream home.

Mr. Anirudh Kamani, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Home Finance, “Our constant endeavour is to meet our customer’s Home Loan and other financing needs by providing them highest level of service. We have been using tech that enables customers to access loan related information anywhere, anytime. Time is of the essence for our customers, and this integration of technology will save considerable time and effort for them.” x

ICICI HFC remains committed to embracing digital technologies to be able to serve its customers in a far more superior manner.