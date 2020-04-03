ICICI Lombard introduces free Covid-19 testing for the underprivileged with a partnership with Apollo Health & Lifestyle and Metropolis Healthcare

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, one of India’s leading non-life insurance companies, has introduced a unique CSR program to curtail the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Harnessing its experience and relationships in the healthcare space, it has partnered with Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd., subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. to curtail Covid-19 infections among India’s underprivileged populace. As part of the exercise, it will fund the entire screening procedure, including the testing kits required for examining probable cases infected with Covid-19. It has committed a sum of ₹ 5 crore for the initiative that will benefit the underprivileged section of the society.

A Covid-19 test currently costs ₹ 4,500, which includes cost of testing kit, sample collection from home, diagnosis, generating test results etc. As such, the initiative will benefit over 11,000 underprivileged citizens, who show symptoms of the virus and hence need to be tested on priority. Further, if testing kits costs come down, the initiative will benefit an even larger section of this community. The exercise will cover Antyodaya Ration card and BPL Ration card holders.