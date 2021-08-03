ICICI Lombard launches first-of-its-kind insurance service on Telegram messenger

Messaging is the new way of communication. Amid the instant messaging trend initiated by platforms like WhatsApp, consumers have got hooked onto diverse platforms. One such tool that has gained traction in the recent past is Telegram. In the recent months, the platform has been gaining consumers in millions with one in every four being an Indian. Taking cognizance of this trend, ICICI Lombard has become the first non-life insurer to introduce self-service facilities on Telegram through its AI powered chatbot @ICICI_Lombard_Bot. The Telegram chatbot offers convenient facilities to customers e.g. registering a motor claim, tracking claim status, renewing an insurance policy, downloading policy document, modifying the policy details among others.

On another front, the insurer has added a host of services to its existing repertoire of facilities on the WhatsApp platform. With the new services, customers will be able to get instant query resolution related to claim status, upload documents for any claims initiated, initiate a claim etc. While introducing these services, the insurer has ensured easy access and simple interaction with the customer. For instance, for registering a motor claim, the user needs to simply enter vehicle registration number, date and time of incident and location. Any customer can avail this service by initiating a conversation on WhatsApp at 7738282666.

The user-friendly services on these popular instant messaging platforms will give users access to essential insurance needs in a contactless way and at their fingertips.

Commenting on the occasion, Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard, said, “Customer communication and servicing has undergone a significant change in the last few years. The demand of today’s new age consumers is instant resolution and contactless support. At ICICI Lombard, we continuously endeavour to stay ahead in terms of understanding evolving consumer needs and introducing innovative solutions accordingly. Our AI enabled chatbot introduced on Telegram and addition of new services on WhatsApp is a step in this direction. We believe that these steps will further empower our customers and ensure that they get a best-in-class experience in the insurance journey.

Among the various services offered on the messaging platforms include tracking claim status, downloading active policies, renewing existing insurance covers, changing personal information on policy etc. Customers can even locate the nearest ICICI Lombard branch office and affiliate hospitals and garages basis the customer’s current location.

ICICI Lombard, as a technology focused insurance company has been spearheading integration of new age tools to meet the evolving consumer base. It has been harnessing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to provide contactless, round-the-clock support through platforms like its ILTakeCare app.