ICICI Lombard Supports the Ngo Kids for the First Global Challenge – 2022 Event in Switzerland

Mumbai, October 04, 2022: ICICI Lombard, the leading general insurance company in the country has hosted a team of kids who will represent India in a global event called First Global Challenge, in their office on Monday – 3rd October, 2022. FGC is an Olympics-style international robotics competition for high school students with the intention to bring together youth from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and experiences and inspire and motivate them to become the leaders and innovators of the future. FGC has teams from over 170 countries to build and program a robot to compete. The kids being hosted by ICICI Lombard are robotics enthusiasts supported by Mumbai-based NGOs Salaam Bombay and Avsara. Fundraising for the event was initiated by Meenal Majumder, Founder – The Innovation Story, which is an edtech start-up for young students.

Through hard work, determination and passion, the selected team were the finalist in the Pune regional chapter of the FTC competition. Following a stringent selection process, the team has been chosen by STEM Education Trust (a non-profit authorised by FIRST, USA) to represent India at the First Global Challenge (FGC) 2022, Switzerland. They come from financially disadvantaged backgrounds, and ICICI Lombard has supported them with monetary push required to attend the global event happening in Geneva, Switzerland, from October 13th – October 16th, 2022. The kids have showcased the robots at ICICI Lombard’s office and met and greeted the company’s management and employees. In an effort to foster understanding and cooperation among the youth of the world as they use their abilities to solve the world’s problems. The kids have mastered various skills during this period of time and with ICICI Lombard’s support, this experience will provide a plethora of possibilities, opportunities and life goals for these students.