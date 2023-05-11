ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund inaugurates its 4th branch in Pune, Maharashtra

Pune(S.N): ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, India’s second-largest fund house, on May 04, 2023, inaugurated its 4th branch in Pune, Ground Floor, Pride Coronet, Beside BATA Showroom, Baner –Pune 411045.

The branch was formally inaugurated by PravinBhalerao, Founder of Pranitya Wealth & Ganesh Prasad Pradhan of Sajag Securities Pvt Ltd. He was joined byGauravJajoo – Regional Head (Rest of Maharashtra & Goa), ICICI Prudential AMC, Anshuman Gaikwad (Channel Head – Pune), ICICI Prudential AMC along with several leading Financial Advisors, customers, and staff members.

Speaking on the occasion, MrGauravJajoo thanked all the channel partners and acknowledged their contribution as fundamental to the success and growth of the company. “We strive to create a distinctive customer experience and make financial solutions simpler and more accessible. The opening of this new branch is another step in this direction”.

Over the past two and a half decades, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has gone from strength to strength to emerge as the second largest player in the fund management space with total average assets under management worth Rs. 5.42 lakh crore (As on April 30, 2023). Serving over 8 million customers, through 475 + branches, the fund house is a leading player in equity, debt, hybrid, and commodity offerings. Several of their products over time have turned into category builders, helping investors turn their financial dreams into realities.

Besides visiting the branch, new and existing investors can also download and use the app – IPROUTOUCH – to invest, switch, redeem, or for any other transactional or operational requirements.