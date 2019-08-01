ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund opens its first branch in Mathura – Uttar Pradesh

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund opened its first branch in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.Investors and distributors can now reach out to the Mutual Fund atShop Left Lower Ground ,Atul Tower Near TeraTower,Bhuteshwar Road,Mathura-281001.

The branch was inaugurated byAshok Sharma, President ( Financial Advisor Association of Mathura ‘FAAM’ ), Avinash Kumar Bansal – Secretary ( Financial Advisor Association of Mathura ‘FAAM )Deepak Kumar Agarwal, Narayan Das Agarwal, Jitendra Kumar Agarwal

Ajay Kumar Agarwal, Hari Shankar, Praveen Saraswat, SushilTewari,

Sudhir Kumar Shahani, Dhirendra Kumar Varshney, Manoj Gaur and other members of FAAM.

Speaking on this occasion,Mr.DeveshTrivedisaid, “We are pleased to inaugurate our first branch in Mathura. As a mutual fund house, we aim to create simpler and accessible financial solutions for our customers. Furthermore, we are certain that our presence locally will help us connect better, tap into market potential and aid in expanding our presence in Chhattisgarh.”