Iconic American Restaurant Chain, Hooters, Eyes India Market

New Delhi, January 17, 2023: Hooters of America, LLC, the franchisor and operator of over 410 Hooters restaurants in 38 states and 24 international markets, is growing exponentially and capturing market share with ease and panache on account of its brand name and distinct products, now is turning its eye on the India market.

With the help of international franchising solutions firm, Franglobal, Hooters plans to open approximately 30 to 50 stores in North, West, and South India. Each market will have between 10 and 15 stores and one or two franchisees.

The casual beach-themed establishment, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, first opened on October 4, 1983, and is strongly associated with attractive, friendly waitresses and a fun, lively sports bar atmosphere. Customers associate Hooters with great wings and food, overall value, being family-friendly, and the brand promise of “Hooters Makes You Happy”.

Giving insights on the franchise model and job opportunities that Hooters aims to bring to India, Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer at Hooters, said, ” We offer franchises in many other countries and strongly believe in the business model of franchising. India is a big market, a growing market, and one that we see as being very successful for us. Our unique themed restaurant will also create numerous employment opportunities”. Hooters is one of the most recognizable brands in the restaurant industry today, with 100% awareness in the U.S., with the majority of its population having dined at one of its restaurants. Ms. Venus Barak Franglobal, CEO, said, “Hooters is one of the most recognizable brands in the restaurant industry and well positioned in international markets such as Mexico and South East Asia, but plans on making India one of its largest international markets. Franglobal’s tailor-made franchise consulting services and solutions will help Hooters gain a strong foothold in the booming Indian market through the franchising route.”

Franglobal is the international business extension of Asia’s leading franchising solutions firm, Franchise India Holdings Limited (FIHL). Franglobal plays a crucial role in working with various global corporations to enter and expand in India and other topographies favourably and profitably. Franglobal is a devoted strategist, growth enabler, and implementation adviser to its clients.