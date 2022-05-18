Iconic musician Lucky Ali is all set to perform live at his India Tour, bringing it to Pune this May 2022

The O Sanam hitmaker Lucky Ali has been on a multi-city India Tour since December 2021, which is his first in a while. Continuing this tour, Ali is now bringing it to his ardent fans in Pune on 22nd May 2022.

Lucky Ali has been one of the most distinctly soulful and raw voices of the 90s that still connects with his audience today, even after so many years. With his debut album Sunoh, he broke into the indie music landscape, eventually playing a critical role in building India’s indie and Hindi pop movement and becoming one of the most popular names in the country’s music scene.

Performing in Pune this May after a successful sold out run across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Goa and Kolkata, The India Tour will see him perform a mix of tracks from his evergreen solo albums as well as some of his popular Bollywood numbers, along with brand new songs from his upcoming new album. This live concert will be unlike any other run-of-the-mill gig and promises a fundamentally life-changing visual and sonic experience for Ali’s fans.

The event has been brought forth by Paytm Insider in partnership with Dineout, WMS Entertainment, and Farmhouse Music to give all of Lucky Ali’s fans a mesmerisingly melodious evening in their city!

When & Where:

22nd May 2022- Phoenix Marketcity – Viman Nagar, Pune.