ICONIC strengthens offline presence, opens exclusive store in Ludhiana

New Delhi, January 2023: With the onset of a new year, ICONIC Fashion India strengthens its offline presence by expanding its retail footprint in Ludhiana. After Chandigarh & Bathinda, Iconic Fashion has now opened its doors to the people of Ludhiana, one of the largest industrial cities in Punjab. ICONIC Fashion is one of the biggest retailers of premium clothing in India and houses prestigious brands like GANT, True Religion, DKNY, Elle Paris, Bugatti, Antony Morato, Matinique, Kendall + Kylie and 80+ others.

Apoorv Sen, Chief Business Officer, Iconic Fashion India, said, “As a brand we are focusing on massively increasing our offline footprint. Our aim is to open 50+ stores by the end of next financial year across tier 1 and tier 2 cities. Right now we are targeting the northern and western states which will be followed by the southern and eastern part of the country. Punjab in particular has been one of the highest contributors in our revenue stream and with a new store in Ludhiana we are only aiming for the sky!”

The Iconic exclusive outlet offering multiple brands and clothing for men, women and kids stands expansively in MBD Neopolis, Ferozepur Road, Rajguru Nagar Extension, Rajguru Nagar, Ludhian, Punjab.

About the brand: Iconic’s journey began in 2013 with its first store in Delhi and an ambitious goal of making fashion accessible. Initially, it started by housing 8 brands but soon the portfolio widened to 130 out of which 80+ brands are international. Iconic’s goal is to offer a luxurious and contemporary shopping experience to people across India.