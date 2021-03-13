ICP DAS USA Announces New Website Design

The tech and marketing teams at ICP DAS USA are working harder than ever to bring customers a new and improved online experience.

Lomita, CA : ICP DAS USA’s growing catalogue tops 1,000 entries, necessitating a new approach to user experience with for online home icpdas-usa.com. The first phase of a planned site-wide redesign is available to the public now at icpdas-usa.com.

“Clean user experience was our key design principle for this project,” says newest team member and front-end web designer, Sonja Kelly. “Our customers know what they’re looking for, and my goal is to get them in the right place as soon as possible.”

The first phase of the website redesign impacts the homepage and “solutions” page; a site wide redesign and menu navigation improvements will be rolled out in subsequent phases in the coming year.

ICP DAS USA’s growing team has been hard at work on improvements to the site, rolling changes out piece by piece over the last year.

Each member of the marketing team has contributed to this project, from the site copy to the back end, and all are excited to present phase one as a visual landmark of all the effort that goes into the site.

ICP DAS USA is soliciting comments and suggestions on the new site design as part of phase one. Any site user can submit their suggestions by email to sales@icpdas-usa.com.

