ICRA appoints Ramnath Krishnan as President of Ratings

ICRA today has announced the appointment of Mr. Ramnath Krishnan as President of Ratings.

Mr. Krishnan will be responsible for driving strategy for ICRA Limited, the Group’s ratings business, continuing to strengthen ICRA’s analytical capabilities and thought leadership, and managing client relationships.

Mr. Krishnan has displayed tremendous leadership skills over his long career, holding multiple senior roles in India and abroad, successfully managing large teams and building businesses across geographies.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Krishnan,” said Mr. Arun Duggal, Non-Executive Chairman and an Independent Director of ICRA. “Mr. Krishnan is a highly regarded finance professional and we could not have chosen a better candidate to lead our ratings business with his deep knowledge of risk, credit and markets,” he added.

“I am excited about heading the ratings business of ICRA. Today, more than ever, market participants look to ICRA to help assess and manage increasingly complex risks to support their decision making. I look forward to providing thought leadership on traditional and emerging credit issues such as ESG, and guidance on providing best-in-class ratings and research to the markets,” Mr. Krishnan said.

Mr. Krishnan has over 33 years of experience in banking and finance. Mr. Krishnan joins ICRA from RBL Bank where he has been Chief Risk Officer since 2018, prior to which he spent 23 years with HSBC, holding senior positions at HSBC Bank in corporate credit, wholesale, private and investment banking in India and as Chief Risk Officer at HSBC Malaysia.