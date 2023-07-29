iCreate partners with LNCT and SGITS to host EVangelise ’23 roadshows in Indore searching for breakthrough EV innovations and startups

Indore, July 29, 2023: iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology), India’s leading tech-innovation-based start-up incubator, in partnership with Lakshmi Narain College of Technology (LNCT) and Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGITS), hosted roadshows on July 25 and 26 in Indore. The events aimed to identify promising EV startups and innovators for EVangelise ’23, which is India’s largest EV innovation challenge. With the aim of promoting and accelerating innovation in the EV industry, 275+ innovative minds from the institutes participated in the event.

At LNCT, Mr. Gaurav Goyal, Assistant Director, MSME DFO Indore, was present as the Guest Speaker to grace the program. On the occasion, Dr. S.C. Arya, Registrar (LNCT Vidyapeeth University), Dean (LNCT Medical College, Indore), Principals of various departments, and members of LNCT Vidhyapeeth University were also present. At SGSIT, the Guest speaker was Mr. P.W. Dandekar, Co-Founder & CTO for Wings EV. Prof Rakesh Saxena, Director, and Neeraj Jain, Prof & Head- Convener Institutional Innovation Council were present at SGSIT and expressed their views on the significance of fostering entrepreneurial skills and their vital role within the promising EV ecosystem in India.

The roadshows have been strategically scheduled across the country spread over multiple cities in collaboration with various institutes, spanning the months of July and August. Participants will have the chance to engage with subject matter experts and explore potential opportunities.

In its third year, EVangelise ’23 is a one-of-a-kind national challenge designed to accelerate the development and adoption of electric vehicles in India by identifying and supporting budding entrepreneurs and promising innovations in the sector. Through a series of roadshows, iCreate aims to bring together industry leaders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to collaborate, share insights, and drive the growth of sustainable mobility solutions.

The innovation challenge is open to individuals and organizations interested in electric mobility, including startups, researchers, industry professionals, and government representatives. Participants can register for the events through https://www.evangelise.org.in/. Applications to EVangelise ’23 close on September 24, 2023.