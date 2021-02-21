ICSI signs MOU with Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

CS Nagendra D Rao, President of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) while addressing a press conference at Hotel Park, Kolkata on 19th February 2021 stated that “ICSI has taken various initiatives towards growth and development of the members, students and the profession by undertaking extensive career counselling, professional development programmes, brand building, extensive research, re-organisation and infrastructure development, ICSI vision 2022 and globalisation of profession.

President ICSI, informed that, ICSI has signed a MOU with Indian Institute of Management Calcutta today i.e. 19th February 2021 and the objective of the MOU is to facilitate a comprehensive partnership for imparting knowledge and skills in the areas of Joint Academic Research, Joint Workshops, Professional Development Programme for Company Secretaries, sharing resources and International Conferences besides awarding the toppers of programmes of IIM Calcutta with ICSI Signature Award Gold Medal and a scholarship to pursue the Company Secretary Course.

He also spoke on the social initiatives undertaken by ICSI like Shaheed Ki Beti Certificate, Contribution to PM CARES FUND, Blood Bank Portal, ICSI Students Education Fund Trust and so on.