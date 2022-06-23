iCubesWire bags the Creative & Digital Mandate for Sharp Business Systems (India)

June 23, 2022, New Delhi NCR:iCubesWire, an interdisciplinary marketing agency, has announced its digital and creative mandate win for Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd. The Indian subsidiary of Sharp Corporation carries a strong legacy of smart business and appliance solutions.

iCubesWire is well-versed in different marketing domains, from performance marketing to social media, video and influencer marketing.

According to the mandate, the agency will take charge of Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd’s digital and creative practices. In addition, the agency will handle digital branding, media buying & planning and develop channel-based campaigns.

Commenting on the association, Mr.ShinjiMinatogawa, Managing Director, Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd, shares, “iCubesWire has a strong foothold in the industry. Their experience clubbed with their team’s out-of-the-box thinking, pushed us to make them a part of our journey. We are glad to have the agency on board and look forward to penetrating new markets and efficiently reaching our potential customers.”

Adding on the win, Mr. Sahil Chopra, Founder and CEO, iCubesWire, says, “We are delighted that Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd has entrusted us with the task of taking the brand to new heights. Our team is excited to work alongside the amazing team at Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd to raise brand awareness and ensure growth.”