iCubesWire increases footprint in MENA with Dubai office expansion

August 30th, Delhi NCR: iCubesWire, a leading Digital Marketing Ecosystem established in 2010, has strengthened its presence in the MENA region with key hirings and client acquisitions.

The company serves 500+ brands across industries, with offices in India, Singapore and Dubai. In addition, the agency is heavily investing in expanding its Dubai office to increase its footprint in the Middle East.

Sharing his plans for the future, Mr. SahilChopra, Founder&CEO, iCubesWire, adds, “Our Dubai office and the region is doing exceedingly well, and we look forward to making key acquisitions in the region to strengthen our footprint. We have aggressive plans in the coming months to expand into EMEA and NAM region as well”.

After successfully delivering strategy-led campaigns for more than 50+ brands in Middle East, the company israpidly increasing workforcetoadd more brands to its clientele. The company’sDubai office, located in the Media City, is headed by Sanjeeda Khan, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer, along with DivyankNayal, acting as the Country Head.

Danish Ahmed, Online Marketing Manager, Alshaya Group, comments on the news, “Our partnership with iCubesWire has been nothing short of phenomenal. The team keenly understands the business and has delivered successful campaigns with out-of-the-box thinking and seamless execution. We hope to reach greater heights with iCubesWire as our digital partner.” Commenting on the news, George Achkouty,Head of Digital – OMD KSA & Lower Gulf, says, “Our collaborations with iCubesWire for performance marketing campaigns have always proved to be fruitful. The team’s customer-centric approach has led us to consistently meet campaign objectives over the months with the right support, planning and seamless execution.”

iCubesWirestrives to capture the market rapidly owing to a comprehensive portfolio including Digital Branding, Media Buying & Planning, Influencer Marketing, Performance Marketing and Video Production. The agency caters to brands across categories and has delivered digital campaigns for brands such as Amazon, Booking.com, Bloomingdales, Emirates, fnp, Under Armour Sun and Sand Sports, Air Arabia, Gulf Air, and more.