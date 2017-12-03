Idea partners Magzter to offer Digital News & Magazines

With increasing mobile internet penetration across India, there has been a multi-fold increase in digital content consumption. Beyond videos, music, and games, digital news content is becoming increasingly popular among today’s tech-savvy millennials, who are eager to consume high-quality content on the go.

In keeping with this trend, Idea Cellular, one of the leading telecom operators in India with nearly 200 million customers, has partnered with Magzter, the world’s largest digital magazine newsstand, to offer its customers access to digital magazines and news from within the MyIdea App.

Idea along with Magzter has brought together news content not just in English and Hindi, but in many other Indian vernacular languages. This exciting alliance will enable Idea customers to read over 1,00,000 issues of 4,000+ national and international magazines, which spread across 60+ languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati and Urdu.

“We have witnessed a robust increase in our customer’s digital content consumption on all the Idea apps. In line with the expectations of our customers, we have now tied up with Magzter to bring the best of magazines and news in a convenient digital format within the MyIdea App”, said Sunil Tolani, Head – Digital, Idea Cellular.

With Magzter offering magazines across 40+ categories including automotive, business, comics, entertainment, fashion, fitness, gaming, lifestyle, news, politics, sports, technology and travel, Idea customers are going to be hooked to the MyIdea App more than ever.

To offer a superior reading experience, Idea has seamlessly integrated the digital news and magazine content into the MyIdea app. The magazine service includes features like offline reading, bookmark pages, mark as favorites and shares with friends.

Over tens of million Idea customers are already using the MyIdea app, who will now be able to access ‘Magazines’ in the ‘Shop’ section. Customers can subscribe to their favorite magazines from a range of options. News can be accessed under ‘News’ in the ‘More’ section. Idea customers who do not have MyIdea app can download it from Playstore and iOS.